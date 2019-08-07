PREVIEW: Gangs vs. Tribal Culture

ROSEBUD, S.D. (KELO) — Gang culture infiltrating Native American culture began back in the 1990’s. But the gang problem hasn’t gone away on South Dakota’s Indian Reservations, in fact younger and younger children are being targeted.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is investigating “Gangs vs. Tribal Culture.”

Angela Kennecke: I recently made a trip to the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in central South Dakota. The death of a young man is under investigation and law enforcement suspects foul play may be involved. While we don’t know if there are any gang connections to Alize Millard’s death, we do know that gangs entice children on the reservation.

“When a kid is little and they see everybody else doing that, their moms, their dads, their uncles or whatever–whoever is raising them. They grow up watching that and they’ll pick it up,” 16-year-old Devon Spotted War Bonnet said.

“It leads them down a path sometimes they can never come back from,” Capt. Iver Crow Eagle said.

Coming up Wednesday, we sit down with teenagers living on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation who open up about what they see and the challenges they have faced. We also talk with leaders and a Native American gang expert about what the solutions to the gang problems.