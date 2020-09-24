PREVIEW: Family warns about the dangers of kratom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In our KELOLAND News investigation this week, we look at the growing popularity of the supplement called kratom. It comes from the leaves of a plant native to Southeast Asia.

Proponents say it’s perfectly safe and are battling the FDA’s position on kratom. The FDA says there are no approved uses of the substance and it can be addictive and dangerous. Kratom can be problematic for some people.

Local addiction treatment centers say they see more people coming in to get off of kratom. According to a CDC report, kratom has also been involved in overdose deaths.

A Sioux Falls family is warning about the substance after the death of their loved one was ruled a kratom overdose.

“He had no clue. He thought it was a herbal supplement that would help with his anxiety,” Jake’s sister, Melissa Morton said.

