PREVIEW: Denied citizenship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us take our citizenship for granted. That was the case for a Sioux Falls woman until recently.

Eva Mott has been married to her husband for 35 years and has worked as a waitress for nearly that long in downtown Sioux Falls.

Eva was born in Germany while her father was stationed there with the U.S. military.

“I had a social security card, social security number. I have a birth certificate. I vote, every election. I have been on jury duty three times. I pay taxes every year,” Mott said.

But when Mott went to renew her driver’s license, she was told she was “not” a U.S. Citizen because of her German birth certificate.

Years have passed, but Mott can’t get the issue resolved.

