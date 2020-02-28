PREVIEW: Citizenship denied

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us take our citizenship for granted. A Sioux Falls woman always has, until it came into question when she was renewing her driver’s license.

This is Eva Mott. If she looks familiar, that’s probably because she’s waited on you at Minerva’s, a Sioux Falls restaurant where she’s worked for decades.

While she grew up in South Dakota and her dad was a U.S. citizen, even a service member, Mott was born overseas.

That was never a problem until the Real ID law with stricter requirements to get a driver’s license in South Dakota came into effect. Mott’s attempts to resolve the issue have led to one roadblock after the other and her citizenship was denied.

Angela Kennecke: Do you know why you were denied?

Eva Mott: No, no. I just didn’t have the right documentation.

What happened to her documentation is another story all by itself.

