PREVIEW: Citizenship denied

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Most of us take our citizenship for granted. A Sioux Falls woman always has, until it came into question when she was renewing her driver’s license. 

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke previews her investigation into a case of “Citizenship Denied.” 

This is Eva Mott. If she looks familiar, that’s probably because she’s waited on you at Minerva’s, a Sioux Falls restaurant where she’s worked for decades. 

While she grew up in South Dakota and her dad was a U.S. citizen, even a service member, Mott was born overseas. 

That was never a problem until the Real ID law with stricter requirements to get a driver’s license in South Dakota came into effect. Mott’s attempts to resolve the issue have led to one roadblock after the other and her citizenship was denied. 

Angela Kennecke: Do you know why you were denied? 
Eva Mott: No, no. I just didn’t have the right documentation.

What happened to her documentation is another story all by itself. 

We look into why Mott’s life is being held up in a bureaucratic mess and what can be done about it in our KELOLAND News Investigation, “Citizenship Denied,” Friday at 10.

