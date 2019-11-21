PREVIEW: Benefit betrayal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has learned about an ongoing investigation by the Department of Labor into a company that ran nine senior homes in South Dakota, but didn’t pay their bills.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke first brought you our KELOLAND News Investigation into Skyline Healthcare last year. She has the latest chapter on an employee “benefit betrayal.”

A former Skyline nursing home administrator has sent his complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor over Skyline Healthcare taking money out of his check for health insurance premiums, but never paying for the health insurance.

Charles Johnson found out the hard way that he didn’t have any insurance at all.

“If the employer is responsible for paying insurance, they obviously have to pay that to an insurance company or plan administrator. So if the plan administrator hadn’t been paid for 4-6 months, why would they continue to offer insurance to the employee?” Johnson said.

Johnson found out he really didn’t have insurance after both he and his wife underwent surgery. Now they’re stuck with tens of thousands of dollars in medical bills. The U.S. Department of Labor tells Johnson it’s investigating the Skyline benefit plan.

So what happened with Skyline Healthcare? South Dakota certainly isn’t alone. Nine states are dealing with a similar situation.

