PREVIEW: A prescription for a pedophile

On Monday, a doctor who worked at Indian Health Service on the Pine Ridge Reservations for decades is being sentenced for sex crimes against children in Rapid City.

Dr. Stanley Weber was convicted on 10 federal charges of sex abuse for molesting Native American boys between 1998 and 2007.

Anglea Kennecke is investigating how the culture at IHS created “A prescription for a pedophile.”

Convicted pedophile and former Indian Health Service doctor, Stanley Patrick Weber, sexually abused young Native American boys for decades in both Montana and South Dakota on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

We investigate how this was allowed to continue for years, despite one man’s effort to stop him.

Weber’s colleague, a pediatrician was punished for trying to change the system and oust Weber at IHS.

“Any organization that can tolerate a pedophile, whose practice is an open secret in the organization — up to the highest levels — for decades, and transfer him around; any organization that is that corrupt should close its doors,” Dr. Mark Butterbrodt said.

We also hear from the Native American woman who worked as a tribal prosecutor and was able to locate one of Weber’s victims. That man eventually came forward to start the prosecution against him in South Dakota.

We will cover his sentencing, plus have an in-depth look at the case and frustrations with Indian Health Service in our investigation into the "Pedophile physician."