PREVIEW: 10-year-old nearly dies from alcohol poisoning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is a story of peer pressure, a frightening situation and a mother who believes her son needs more help than he’s getting.

Jaeden Bruguier was just 10-years-old in July when a group of older cousins urged him to drink. He ended up in the hospital with acute alcohol intoxication.

Jaeden only weighs 60 pounds, so it didn’t take much for it to be a dangerous situation.

“That his little body was trying to shut down. For me to see that–all I could see was my baby,” mother Cassandra Bruguier said.

Luckily, Jaeden survived, but his mother says the alcohol had lasting psychological effects on her son and they couldn’t get the kind of help she expected.

Now she’s worried about what could happen with him in the future.

Jaeden says the incident “scared him straight,” but his mom isn’t so sure that will be the case.

And she feels she’s been let down by those who were supposed to help Jaeden.

