Post Office having trouble complying with STOP Act

Last fall KELOLAND Investigates reported on the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl coming in to this country through China and being mixed in illegal drugs.

Fentanyl overdose deaths have skyrocketed across the country and three people in Minnehaha County have died from fentanyl his year.

The STOP Act overwhelming passed by Congress required the United States Postal Service to track 100 percent of packages coming in to the U.S. from China by December 31st of 2018.

But KELOLAND Investigates has discovered that the Postal Service isn’t complying with the law.

KELOLAND's Angela Kennecke is asking our Congressional delegation about the problem and what's being done to make sure the law is followed to prevent more overdose deaths.


