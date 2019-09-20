Police say 911 call to prosecutor’s home not listed as well-being check

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This week, KELOLAND News brought you an exclusive interview with the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney over his absence from work this summer.

On that very same day, Governor Kristi Noem called on the attorney general to conduct an investigation into Aaron McGowan.

Since our report aired, we’ve learned that the classification of the 911 call by police was not what McGowan believed it was.

On Friday, we again asked police about the call in question.

“There was no call from my house to 911; it was a third party that knew I was struggling with PTSD. I understand they called the police department. They came over to do a well-being check,” Aaron McGowan said earlier this week.



That’s what Minnehaha County’s top prosecutor told us about the 911 call to his house on July 13.

The call has been brought into question because of the lack of any public record on it. The 30-day police log online for that time period is no longer available on the City’s website. Police say the kind of call to McGowan’s home is not a matter of public record to the media.

“There are certain calls that by state law that we’re not permitted to give any information about: mental illness, suicides, overdoses,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.



Police now tell KELOLAND News that the call to McGowan’s house was not classified by police as a well-being check. But that’s the only thing they will say.



“I’ve given you the state laws and I can’t talk about that specific instance,” Clemens said.



This law protects confidential criminal justice information from being released to the public that’s “associated with a mental health or a chemical dependency or abuse intervention.”



“There was innuendo there that I was given special treatment and I wasn’t because they followed every policy and procedure like they would anyone else. Clearly there wasn’t a crime, arrest or anything of public record that they could share,” McGowan said earlier this week.

KELOLAND News asked for a list all the calls posted online on July 13 on the police log and Clemens says he’s working on getting it to us.



