Plan to fix flooding at Lake Thompson finally gets state approval

LAKE THOMPSON, S.D. (KELO) — A hurdle to fix a flooding problem has been crossed, following a KELOLAND News Investigation last month.

A drainage outlet filled with sediment and vegetation is preventing water from Lake Thompson from flowing downstream.

The State Water Board approved cleaning up the drainage area in September of 2019, giving the Department of Environment and Natural Resources final say on the plan. But a year later, the DENR still hadn’t signed off on Kingsbury County’s plan and the flooding continued this spring.

Now KELOLAND Investigates has learned that the DENR has sent a letter indicating that Kingsbury County can proceed with the work to clean up the drainage area.

The county commission meets July 7 to finalize the details and work out a timeline.