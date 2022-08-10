One of the five men who took part in the killing of Mary K Ross in 1995 will not be eligible for parole. Eric Coon received a full hearing before the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles this afternoon, as they considered a commutation of his sentence. Any recommendation by the board would ultimately have had to be approved by Governor Kristi Noem.

Mary K Ross with her daughter in 1994

Mary K. Ross was stabbed to death in a murder-for-hire plot. Robert Power through Mary K was interfering in his marriage and got Michael Lee Smith to help orchestrate her killing. Smith turned to his roommates, Eric Coon and Robert Poppen to carry out the killing. They entered her apartment on July 9, 1995, and stabbed the young mother to death with steak knives. Power promised the men a pound of meth and $10,000 but never gave it to them.

Power, Coon and Poppen all plead guilty to first-degree murder to avoid the death penalty and were sentenced to life without parole. Smith went to trial and was found guilty and also got life. All the four men have asked for commutations of their sentences, but Coon was the only one who advanced to a hearing before the full board. Several members of Mary K’s family traveled from around the country to Sioux Falls to testify against reducing Coon’s sentence. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke will bring you what they had to say tonight on KELOLAND News at ten.