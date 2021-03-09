New transparency rule for SD assisted living centers

Governor Kristi Noem is expected to sign into law a bill that will require assisted living centers to post their visitation policies and documents they are using to base them on, on their websites for families.

This follows our KELOLAND News Investigation “Access to elderly denied,” last week, where we talked with families who had no idea that according to South Dakota’s Department of Health reopening plan, they could have been requesting essential and compassionate caregiver visits with their elderly loved ones, since June.

This law will only apply to assisted living centers.