Nearly two years later: What happened to Alize Millard?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For nearly two years, the family of a young boy found dead on the Rosebud Sioux Reservation, has struggled for answers. The body of 15-year-old Alize Millard was found in a remote canyon, not far from his grand parents house.

In 2019, KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke looked into the suspicious circumstances surrounding the boy’s death. Now, KELOLAND Investigates has uncovered shocking new details and his family claims they know who is responsible.

“If we know there is a cold, calculated killer out there, have they done it before and are the likely to do it again? I don’t want it to happen to anybody else.” Peter Gibbs, Alize’s grandfather said.

Angela returns to the Rosebud Reservation to talk with Alize’s family and law enforcement about this evidence and why the case remains open. You won’t want to miss our KELOLAND News Investigation: The Dumping Ground, at 10 p.m.