ND family sues Sisseton pool/city after child suffers kidney damage from E. coli

A North Dakota family, taking part in Celebrate Sisseton Days last July, claims their eight-year-old daughter and several others got sick after swimming in the Sisseton pool.

Christopher and Katie Cameron of West Fargo, ND have filed a lawsuit in federal court against the Sisseton Swimming Pool Association, its director Dr. David Staub and the City of Sisseton. According to court documents, Katie and her two children swam in the Sisseton pool on July 14. They say the symptoms of gastrointestinal illness kicked in the next day for the eight-year-old and at least four other children who swam in the pool.

The Cameron’s daughter was diagnosed with E. Coli at the Sanford Fargo Medical Center a few days later. As a result of the illness, the child has permanent kidney damage. She is expected to require several kidney transplants over her lifetime. The Camerons are asking for damages exceeding $75,000.

According to the lawsuit, South Dakota Public Health Professionals found that the Cameron’s daughter was one of many who suffered from E. Coli, after swimming at the Sisseton pool on July 14. However, the South Dakota Department of Health tells KELOLAND Investigates that a definitive source of the illness was not identified.

KELOLAND Investigates also spoke with Sisseton Mayor Terry Jaspers, who confirms there was no official conclusion of the source of the illness. The City pays the pool association a fee each year to keep it running. Dr. David Staub, head of the association, tells KELOLAND Investigates that the pool underwent standard water testing procedures and there were no findings of contaminated water at the Sisseton pool.