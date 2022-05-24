WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this month, KELOLAND Investigates brought you a story of a sex offender caring for children in a Watertown home day care. One of the children said she was sexually abused by the man, but the Codington County State’s Attorney never charged him, even though police felt they had a strong case against him.

KELOLAND News is looking into another case of child abuse in Watertown; this time physical abuse that went on for years.

This story is a difficult one to tell. A five-year-old girl was abused by her stepfather while her mother was at work. The mother says she knew about it, but was also a victim of this man and felt powerless to stop it.

“It still bothers me that I let it happen. And I should have done something about it a lot sooner,” mother Kayla Jurgens said.

Brendon Wicken was charged with felony child abuse, but what happened next will astound you.

