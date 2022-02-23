YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A Yankton man will now serve less time in prison for a deadly shooting in 2019. Originally a judge sentenced Jameson Mitchell to 124 years in prison for first-degree manslaughter, more than double what the state recommended. However, the South Dakota Supreme Court ordered he receives a new sentence because it didn’t fit the crime. On Wednesday, the same judge from his original sentence gave him 45 years in prison.

Jameson Mitchell in prison/Submitted photo

Mitchell shot and killed Lucas Smith during a confrontation outside Mojo’s bar in Yankton. Surveillance video showed Smith running at Mitchell yelling “shoot me.” The Supreme Court noted the two had grown up together. As boys, Smith bullied Mitchell, who was two years younger.

Justices said when the circuit court handed down the 124-year sentence, it didn’t consider Smith’s criminal conduct.

However, the Supreme Court says the fact remains that Mitchell went home to get a gun and came back to the alley outside the bar.

His mother has been advocating for changes to manslaughter sentencing in South Dakota. Our KELOLAND News investigation last fall revealed the unequal sentences handed down in manslaughter cases across the state.

An attempt to impose more parameters for judges around such sentences failed in the legislature this year.

While Mitchell’s mother, Kristina Kopejtka knows her 24-year-old son made a bad decision at the moment, she is grateful for his new shorter sentence, which is more in line with the crime.

Jameson Mitchell and his mother, Kristina Kopetjka/Submitted Photo

“Maybe now in my lifetime, I will see him out of prison. I was an older mom with him and we still have a daughter at home and I knew I wasn’t going to see him out with the sentence that he had. I was going to be long gone. Now maybe there is a little bit of hope.” Kristina Kopetjka, Mother of Jameson Mitchell

Mitchell will get credit for nearly three years already served.