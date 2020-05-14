Mother of three who died in jail was supposed to return to sober living home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Minnehaha County jailers found a 31-year-old woman dead in her cell. Jordin Eichmann had been arrested a few hours earlier for failing to pay child support.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is now looking into Eichmann’s death.

Jordin Eichmann had lost custody of her three children, ranging in age from three to 14, due to her struggle with meth addiction. But she had found new hope in the Emily’s Hope Oxford House sober living home. Rebecca Hungerford, who helps run the homes, met Eichmann in January.

“She actually came to us as a referral from the detox center at the jail,” Hungerford said.

Eichmann was scheduled to begin treatment at The Arch in Sioux Falls and then return to the Emily’s Hope house next week.

“She was very excited and she shared with me it was the first time she had felt hopeful; hopeful things were going to change for her. She’d had some trauma in her life that she said she had been running from for a long time,” Hungerford said.

Hungerford helped find Eichman a counselor and says she saw the real person behind the disease of addiction.

She was happy–blonde hair pulled up—she was funny. She had a funny personality. I got the sense that she enjoyed making other people laugh. And she was a mom, who was really ready to do whatever it took to be in the lives of her children again. Rebecca Hungerford on 31-year-old Jordin Eichmann

Unfortunately that was not to be. Hungerford doesn’t know why Eichmann was released from The Arch early or how she ended up in jail. But she questions how she could have died there.

“I know they have the means of pressing a button of some sort to let them know they have an issue. I am concerned that someone with people just feet away from her couldn’t have known something was seriously wrong, that night,” Hungerford said.

KELOLAND News placed a call to The Arch Treatment Center to find out why Eichmann had been released early, but were told they could not release that information. Hungerford is visiting residents in the Oxford Sober Living homes to try to help them cope with Eichmann’s death.

Eichmann’s children are in the custody of relatives. KELOLAND News will continue to follow this story and bring you the outcome of the investigation into her death.