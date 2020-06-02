Minnehaha County Jail inmate died from meth overdose

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson has released the cause of death for 31-year-old Jordin Eichmann, who died while in custody last month.

According to the toxicology report, Eichmann died of meth toxicity. Mattson said the investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation found that Eichmann hid the meth in her body and ingested it sometime around 2:15 a.m.

Eichmann was found unresponsive in her cell at just before 6 a.m. on May 13th. She was brought in on a child support warrant just after midnight. While Eichmann’s family had reports from fellow inmates that her pleas for help were ignored, Mattson told KELOLAND Investigates she was checked on every 15 minutes via video camera. Mattson said all jail policies were followed.

Armor Correctional Health Services, which contracts with Minnehaha County for medical services in the jail said its investigation found that no clinical errors were made. However, Armor did tell a nurse it contracted with not to return to the jail, following Eichmann’s death.