Millions still waiting for first stimulus payment, as Congress considers a second one

While Congress decides whether to issue a second stimulus payment, millions of Americans are still waiting on the first one.

That includes people right here in KELOLAND.

We want to note that by the middle of July, more than 430,000 direct stimulus payments went to people in South Dakota.

Most people who were eligible for stimulus payment through the CARES Act, either had the money directly deposited into their account or received a debit card with the money on it.

At first an Aberdeen area woman was worried she may have thought her payment was junk mail.

“At this point, we were wondering if we were one of those who got the debit card and had inadvertently thrown it away. We heard so many people say, I did, or almost did,” Lori Stombke said.

That’s because after confirming that she and her husband were eligible for $2,400 in stimulus money, it never arrived.

She contacted South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson’s office, who told her to call the IRS, where she spoke to someone on the phone.

“He didn’t have anything for me. And at that point, he said, ‘There’s a lot of them that haven’t been sent out,'” Stombke said about her conversation with the IRS.

This week, the IRS just announced that it will send out 50,000 stimulus checks next month caused by a mistake the IRS made in processing the original stimulus payments.

But Stombke’s case isn’t among them.

Kennecke: To this point you have not been able to get any answers as to what the hold up is? Or why you haven’t received it?

Stombke: No, not where it’s at, not it’s still coming as a debit card, nothing. And no one seems to be able to track it.

Stombke says she’s on a mission to bring awareness to the issue before Congress votes on a second round of stimulus payments.

“If there are millions that still haven’t received theirs, and we’re talking about a second one–maybe we should just slow down just a minute, and think about those people who are still waiting. It’s the old, ‘the check’s in the mail,’ and I don’t think it is,” Stombke said.

Stombke also called Senator John Thune’s office, who tells KELOLAND News that it has made contact with her and will try to find out what’s going on.

“Congress unanimously approved the bipartisan CARES Act because of the urgency the situation required, and I’m proud of the assistance we provided to American families, small businesses, and frontline medical workers. While not every program is perfect, the Treasury Department worked at a record pace during the height of the pandemic to transmit nearly 160 million stimulus payments to American taxpayers in just a few months’ time. By July 17, more than 430,000 direct payments, totaling nearly $800 million, had been processed for South Dakotans alone. Whether it’s a question about the CARES Act’s unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic or any obstacle South Dakotans might face with the federal government, my office always stands ready to help, and I would encourage folks to call, write, or email at any time to begin that process.” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.)



An IRS spokesperson tells KELOLAND Investigates that as it identifies systemic issues, it makes corrections and is adding additional phone help. Call 1–800-919-9835 for questions to the IRS.

Representative Dusty Johnson’s office says it continues to reach out to the IRS daily on behalf of constituents, but has found the most success when constituents contact the IRS helpline.