Man who made fake credit cards in SF hotel room gets 2 years in prison

The man at the center of a KELOLAND News investigation into a credit card fraud scheme, operating out of a Sioux Falls hotel, is going to federal prison for two years for his crimes.

An alert credit card holder led police to arrest Son Van Ho of California, who was staying in the Aeorstay Hotel next to the airport in January of 2018.

The day after the guest had checked out, she noticed an unusual charge on her credit card for the hotel, so she called the front desk.

It turns out that Van Ho had used a physical card with her number on it and his name.

Police came to the hotel and arrested him.

According to federal court papers, Van Ho had 40 fraudulent credit cards on him when he was arrested, as well as a laptop computer and a card reader/writer.

He told officers he had purchased stolen credit card numbers on the dark web to make the fake cards.

Son Van Ho has a long criminal history involving credit card fraud in several other states. Van Ho plead guilty to the charges against him in federal court and in addition to prison time must also pay more than $3,000 in restitution to Lewis Drug stores in the area and Hilton Garden Inn.

Meanwhile his son, 22-year-old Tony Van Ho, is accused of identity theft in Lincoln County. Tony Van Ho is scheduled to go on trial October 1.

Tony Van Ho is a registered sex offender.

He was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl in 2018.