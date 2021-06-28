LifeScape employee accused of abusing girl under her care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A supervisor at a LifeScape location in Sioux Falls is accused of dragging a 14-year-old girl across the floor, causing rug burns.

40-year-old Zhanna Ana Ohanesyan is facing one felony charge of abuse or cruelty to a minor.

The incident allegedly occurred on June 23. Ohanesyan has been released from jail on a personal recognizance bond and will appear in court on August 9.

LifeScape cares for children and adults with developmental disabilities in Sioux Falls.

LifeScape issued KELOLAND Investigates the following statement, but would not answer any additional questions about the incident or Ohanesyan’s employment status.

LifeScape is proud of our mission of empowering people to live their best lives. We are aware of an employee who is now the subject of criminal legal proceedings. We are completing an internal review of the incident and are cooperating fully with police investigators. Out of respect for the legal process we will not be commenting further at this time. Steve Watkins, LifeScape CEO

KELOLAND Investigates exposed a series of cases of abuse at LifeScape in 2016.

