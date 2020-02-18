Legislation prompted by KELOLAND Investigation passes Senate committee

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — We’re one step closer to a new law prompted by a KELOLAND News Investigation.

South Dakota’s Senate Judiciary Committee passed a bill Tuesday morning that would set limits on how long someone’s home or rental property could be seized in a criminal case.

KELOLAND Investigates exposed the problem with Mike Verley’s property in “Landlord Locked out of Lake Home.”

A murder took place on Verley’s property involving his tenants and Verley’s home was held by investigators for years.

Senate Bill 176 would allow an innocent property owner to apply for the return of the property 30 days after it was seized. If the prosecutor couldn’t show that holding it was essential to the case, the court may release it to the owner.

The bill now goes onto the Senate.