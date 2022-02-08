SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of an inmate attempted to change South Dakota’s sentencing guidelines, but met strong opposition in Pierre.

In November, KELOLAND Investigates looked into the unequal sentences handed down in various manslaughter cases in the state. A group of young men all pleaded guilty to the murder of Jordan LeBeau in 2013, but received very different sentences. Kevin Rice was the instigator of the robbery, but wasn’t there when Trevor Krutoff pulled the trigger. RIce received the harshest sentence of 60 years for organizing the crime.



Today in Pierre, his mother, Anne Rice, asked lawmakers to consider passing a bill that would have ensured that criminals who assist in crimes are not sentenced to more time than those who actually commit the crime.

“I just want to state that without the principal committing a crime there is no aiding and abetting, no matter how much aiding and abetting occurs until the principal follows through on a crime and is not aiding and abetting,” Anne Rice said.

“He had some teenagers that he could convince to go in there. He gave them a handgun. If they were only going to go in there to wave the gun for intimidation, there’s no need to have the gun loaded.” LeBeau case prosecutor, Randy Sample said.

Sample spoke out against changing the guidelines, saying sentencing should be up to a judge’s discretion. The State’s Attorneys’ Association along with the Attorney General’s office also opposed the change and in the end, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted five to two to kill the bill.