Kratom could soon be illegal for those under 21 in SD

South Dakota is one step closer to restricting the availability of kratom in the state to people over the age of 21. Our KELOLAND News Investigation last fall looked into the dangers of kratom, which comes from Southeast Asia and has mild altering effects.

According to a CDC report, the substance has been linked to overdose deaths across the country. Kratom is banned in at least six states and several cities.



Last year, Aberdeen Representative Carl Perry, introduced a bill to ban kratom in South Dakota, but that attempted failed.

This year, Perry came back with a bill to restrict its use to 21 and older, which has now passed the state House.

“We’re going to make it if you’re 21-years of age or younger, you can’t purchase it and you can’t have it in your possession. This will make it easier in schools and for superintendents and for everyone because this way it’s not just out there running wild,” Rep. Carl Perry (R)Aberdeen, said.

A companion bill still has to make its way through the Senate and get approval. The Sioux Falls brother of a man, whose primary cause of death, as ruled by the Minnehaha County Coroner, was kratom, has been an advocate for the new rule.

Brian Helmbrecht testified in support of the House bill in Pierre.