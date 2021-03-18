KELOLAND Investigates preview: Fraud, the new cash crop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If someone used your name and address to get a government disaster loan, you think you may discover the fraud.

But KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke’s latest investigation, “Fraud: The new cash crop,” has uncovered that most people don’t know when their identity is used to steal money.

KELOLAND Investigates went through the data of thousands of South Dakota borrowers from the Small Business Administrations Emergency Injury Disaster loan program and discovered many unsuspecting people had their names and addresses used to get loans for fake farms. Then we reached out to those victims, and most had no idea it was even happening.

“I’m appreciative. I wouldn’t have know this happened to me, if you had not done the story and contacted me,” identify theft victim Shane Sarver said.

Coming up in Thursday night’s KELOLAND News investigation, we have the results of the fraud we found in the SBA disaster loan program in South Dakota and find out what the SBA has to say about it. You won’t want to miss “Fraud: The new cash crop,” at 10.