Jail timeline night of woman’s death

A week has passed since a 31-year-old mother of three was found dead in her Minnehaha County Jail cell. KELOLAND Investigates has been looking into the circumstances surrounding Jordin Eichmann’s death and the history of the medical provider contracted by the county.

“Armor Health’s investigation has clearly concluded there was no clinical error made that contributed to the death of the inmate in question at Minnehaha County Jail.” J.P. Hervis, Spokesperson for Armor Health

Jordin Eichmann’s family gave the Oxford Sober Living organization permission to talk about her struggle with meth addiction. KELOLAND Investigates has obtained new details on what happened the night Eichmann was in jail.

May 13, 2020

Midnight:

Jordin Eichmann was brought into the Minnehaha County Jail for a child support warrant shortly after Midnight on May 13.

Minnehaha County Jail Warden Mike Mattson tells KELOLAND Investigates that her behavior led officers to believe she was under the influence of a substance.

Refused screening for substances

Mattson says medical staff was alerted and attempted to screen her, but Eichmann refused.

Placed in single intake cell

After she wouldn’t cooperate, Eichmann was placed in a single-occupancy intake cell and monitored every 30 minutes.

2:30 a.m.

According to the warden, after 2:30 a.m. Echmann’s behavior was disruptive which prompted jail staff to check on her over video camera every 15 minutes.

5:55 a.m.

Just before 6 a.m. she was found unresponsive in her cell.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke spoke with Eichman’s mother, who says fellow inmates have contacted the family to say that Eichman’s yells for help were ignored.

While jail deaths are rare in Minnehaha County, this is far from the first jailhouse death under Armor Correctional Health Services, which holds the contract with the county. There are some shocking cases, including ongoing criminal charges against the company in another state. KELOLAND Investigates has that report Wednesday at 10.

The county has had a contract with Armor since 2014.