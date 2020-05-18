Jail nurse told “not to return” in response to investigation into death

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has acquired new information on developments at the Minnehaha County jail, following last week’s death of inmate Jordin Eichmann.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday, Minnehaha County jailers found the 31-year-old dead in her cell. Eichmann had been arrested a few hours earlier for failing to pay child support.

31-year-old Jordin Eichmann



Eichmann had a history of meth addiction and as KELOLAND Investigates has reported, with her family’s permission, she had been seeking treatment and was scheduled to go to sober living.

KELOLAND Investigates contacted Sheriff Mike Milstead. He said the DCI is investigating her death, and a jail female nurse has been told “not to return to the facility,” in response to a separate investigation.



Minnehaha County has a contract with Armor Correctional Health Services, based in Miami, to provide medical care in the jail.

In response to its investigation, Armor has asked the nurse, who is actually an employee of the Rove temporary nurse staffing agency, not to come back.

Armor tells KELOLAND Investigates it cannot release any more information at this time, other than it always conducts its own investigations.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for the latest.