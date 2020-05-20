It took 7 weeks, but unemployment check arrives

An update on you on a story we first brought you last week, about people waiting for weeks for unemployment checks.



Dianan Solem told KELOLAND Investigates she’d been waiting for six weeks for benefits after getting laid off from her job on April 1.

Following our story, Solem got her first unemployment check.

While there are still others waiting for their checks, the South Dakota Department of Labor told us that their backlog is down and within the next couple of weeks most people who have been waiting, should receive benefits.

South Dakota has paid out $28 million in unemployment claims since March 16.