Investigates Update: Aberdeen woman finally receives stimulus money

In August, KELOLAND Investigates reported that millions of Americans were still waiting to receive their stimulus check from the CARES Act. We heard from an Aberdeen woman who was among them.



Lori Stombke confirmed through the IRS that she and her husband were eligible for $2,400 in stimulus money, but the payment never arrived. She contacted members of South Dakota’s congressional delegation and KELOLAND Investigates.

We also contacted the IRS and Senator John Thune’s office about Stombke’s case. Now, two months later, Stombke’s stimulus funds finally arrived.

Kennecke: Do you think if Thune’s office hadn’t gotten involved, you’d still be waiting?

Lori Stombke We asked ourselves that question yesterday and I do. I had a lot of contact with them, so I know they didn’t give up on resolving it.

Stombke says her family will use the money to pay taxes and insurance. She is hoping she’s not the only one getting a delayed deposit. The CARES Act requires that the IRS get the payments out by December 31st.