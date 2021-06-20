Inside KELOLAND: Cold cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the month of June, KELOLAND News has been digging into dozens of unsolved mysteries, taking a deep dive into local cold cases.

Some are decades-old missing persons cases; others are brutal murders that happened in the last few years. In all of these cases, we are uncovering new information that may finally help break the case wide open.

Coming up this half hour we’ll sit down with Angela and Digital reporter Rae Yost to get a look at the work behind the investigations.

Join us Monday night at 8 p.m. central time for KELOLAND Investigates: Cold Cases Special, digging into more than a dozen cold cases from across KELOLAND.

Click here for South Dakota Missing Persons clearinghouse website.