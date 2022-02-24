SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — How did an international fraud ring, with victims in several states, end up in a federal courtroom in South Dakota?

It turns out one of the first victims to come forward was in the state and authorities uncovered a huge financial mess, along with some slippery con-artists that continue to evade being caught yet today.

But the man who authorities say was the ringleader, a self-proclaimed pastor from Pennsylvania will now spend 25 years behind bars. Nathan Peachey has been ordered to pay his victims back nearly $12 million.

But there are still so many twists and turns in this case, that it goes to prove the old adage that truth can be stranger than fiction.

“To my knowledge, this is the first investment scheme that I’ve seen the money go to Norway. Typically we’ve seen Switzerland and some islands in some remote Caribbean country, but this is the first I’ve seen Norway,” Tyler Hatcher with the IRS said.

KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke has acquired new photos of the Norwegian mansion purchased with millions of stolen funds, along with a description of what it was like inside.

Plus, several victims were brought into the scheme by a trusted financial planner. One of those investors has come forward to explain the sales pitch.

Angela has more on these silver coin schemers and a mystery in the case that has yet to be solved involving two tons of missing silver coins. That’s Thursday night at 10 p.m. on KELOLAND News.