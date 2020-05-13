Homes, roads still flooded at Lake Thompson, why so long for the fix?

One of the things many people are looking forward to in the middle of a pandemic is time at their lake homes. But many people with homes along Lake Thompson are heading into a second summer of flooding. There is a fix, but residents say bureaucratic red tape and a question over who is going to pay for it all, has owners facing another summer of not being able to enjoy their lakefront properties.

Three years ago, Todd Stokke invested more than $100,000 into lake front property and a camper to put on it.

“It’s just kind of our little place to go fishing and relax and have a good time,” Stokke said.

But instead of relaxing, he’s had a year-long headache.

Kennecke: Could you have taken it out of there?

Stokke: There’s no way I could have gotten it out of there from how it was sitting-because when the water came up, it came up so fast and it never did recede.

Todd Stokke’s lake camper has been immersed in water since last summer

A township road is still flooded and some areas of the lake are inaccessible.

“You can say that two-thirds of people still cannot drive to their houses,” Jim Knight said.

Knight is a year-round lake resident who has spearheaded efforts to solve the problem. A drainage outlet filled with sediment and vegetation is preventing water from Lake Thompson from flowing downstream.

“The legal outlet level of Lake Thompson was established in 2011. Since June of last year, we have been trying to get permission to maintain the outlet. Right now the water is about seven feet over the top of that outlet,” Knight said.

But who is responsible for cleaning it out without causing downstream flooding? Last July Governor Kristi Noem toured the area.

“We believe that if normal maintenance was done, we’re going to be evaluating that through an engineering study, if we can move some water downstream in a controlled manner and that’s really the evaluation the state needs to go through.” Governor Kristi Nome said in July of 2019

Knight says the governor helped expedite a meeting with the State Water Board, which approved cleaning up the drainage area, giving the Department of Environment and Natural Resources final say on the plan.

Knight: And we have been going back and forth with them since last August, trying to get permission to do this. Every time we send in a plan, they want us to do something else.

Kennecke: Do you think this is taking unreasonably long?

Knight: Oh I think it is. I think the State Water Board, when they gave us permission to do it, one of their closing directions to DENR was your job is to enable this to be done.

Knight says they recently completed a required DENR survey of the bottom of the outlet at a cost of $5,000. Kingsbury County has contributed $10,000 to the project, but Knight expects it to run much higher.

“No one is being held responsible for doing any of this cleanup. No one is being held responsible to do it, so it’s—yeah—it needs to be done—but who’s going to pay for it?” Stokke said.

“Homeowners are getting very desperate here. And there’s been a number of them that say, ‘hey, when we’re able to do this, let us know, we’ll make donations—we’ll get this done, as soon as DENR will give us permission to do it.’” Knight said.

Stokke doesn’t agree that homeowners, who pay property taxes, should foot the bill.

“I paid $600 some dollars and didn’t get to use it one time last year. How fair is that? I’ve already given them $600 for nothing,” Stokke said.

KELOLAND News asked the DENR about the hold up on the project, what else may need to be done and the time table for excavation. We did not receive any response.

It’s not just private property that’s flooded. The Lake Thompson Recreation Area, which is a state park, is also inaccessible and under water.