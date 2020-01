Springfield’s former finance officer was sentenced to 60 days in jail, ordered to write a letter of apology to the City and pay back $38,189.

Ashlea Pruss

Ashlea Pruss pleaded guilty to using the Springfield’s debit card for personal charges over a two-year period. The theft was discovered in November of 2018.

Pruss began serving her time in the Bon Homme County Jail on Tuesday. She will be on probation for 10 years.