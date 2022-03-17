SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sioux Falls dentist, who agreed to give up his practice, has now pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges involving an assault on his wife.

Cale Slack originally faced 10 charges in the September 2021 incident, where he choked his wife and slapped his mother. Two of those charges were felonies, However, as part of a plea bargain, Slack pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in the incident.

According to prosecutors in court, Slack was drinking vodka in a vitamin water bottle when his wife confronted him about it. He then chased her and grabbed her by the throat and choked her. When his mother tried to stop him, he slapped her in the face. Slack also plead guilty to violating a protection order after that attack. Prosecutors say his wife didn’t want him to have a felony on his record, but asked for jail time and wanted him to get help with his severe alcohol problem.

The state is asking the judge to sentence Slack to 30 days in jail and the 24/7 program for six months.

Slack will be sentenced on March 30th.