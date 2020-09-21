Former SD Skyline owners say they continued to profit off nursing homes in Arkansas, despite state saying they wouldn’t

Owners of failed nursing homes in South Dakota who put residents at “immediate risk of irreparable harm,” are now claiming they continued to profit off of homes in Arkansas, even when they were told by state officials they could not.

The Schwartz’s 19 Skyline homes went into receivership here in South Dakota in 2018. The same thing happened with Skyline homes in several states, with the Schwartzes claiming they were out of money.

In South Dakota, Golden Living took the facilities back until they were sold to Avantara in July of 2019. Avantara’s parent company is Legacy Healthcare out of Chicago.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the Schwartzes do not have a financial stake in Avantara.

Our calls to Legacy Healthcare to ask if the Schwartz’s still had any financial interest in the South Dakota homes have not been returned yet.

According to this latest Arkansas lawsuit, the profit-sharing agreement would have provided the Schwartz family with more than a third of profits at 12 Arkansas nursing homes and one assisted living facility that they sold to Infinity.

There is currently an ongoing criminal investigation into Skyline’s operations in Arkansas.

The New Jersey Attorney General is also investigating issues with health and safety at nursing homes tied to the Schwartz family. So far no criminal charges have been filed, although the Schwartz’s are facing lawsuits across the nation, including one from former employees here in KELOLAND.