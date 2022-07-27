SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sanford Health neurosurgeon who was embroiled in a scandal over his own medical devices was reprimanded this month by the South Dakota State Medical Board.

Dr. Wilson Asfora was named in a 2016 civil case filed by two of his colleagues, which dragged through the courts for five years. The other physicians claimed both Sanford Health and Dr. Asfora were profiting from an illegal kickback scheme involving unnecessary surgeries to implant medical devices sold by Dr. Asfora’s own company.

The lawsuit claimed that Sanford Health did nothing to stop it in order to make millions in kickbacks from federal health programs, such as Medicaid and Medicare.

The case was settled out of court, with Sanford Health paying $20 million. Dr. Asfora then sued Sanford Health for wrongful termination in 2020. That case was also settled out of court.

Now, KELOLAND Investigates has learned that Dr. Asfora was the subject of disciplinary action by the South Dakota Board of Medical and Osteopathic Examiners. According to the reprimand, Asfora was denied a medical license renewal in the state of Florida because he has been excluded from all federal health care programs.

Dr. Asfora didn’t report that denial to the South Dakota board as required by law. Physicians must report any action affecting their ability to practice to board within 30 days of when it happens.