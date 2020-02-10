Former IHS Pediatrician gets five life sentences for sexually abusing Native American boys

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge in Rapid City sentenced 71-year-old Stanley Patrick Weber to five consecutive life sentences in prison Monday. Weber is already serving an 18-year sentence on similar federal charges from Montana.

Former IHS Pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber

The former Indian Health Service Pediatrician was convicted on eight federal charges of sex abuse for molesting Native American boys between 1998 and 2007 on the Pine Ridge Reservation

Nine witnesses testified during Monday’s sentencing hearing, including at least one of Weber’s victims. The victim is a Native American man in his 30s who is an inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary. His willingness to come forward encouraged other victims to do so as well.

Elaine Yellow Horse was the tribal prosecutor who was able to identify this man as a Weber victim.

Monday’s sentencing was the first time that Yellow Horse was able to meet him in person. If it weren’t for Yellow Horse, there may never have been a case against Weber.

Weber was also fined $800,000.

“Our focus today is on the courage and dignity of Weber’s victims, the men who stared down their worst nightmare to come forward and testify about the horrible abuse by him they suffered when they were boys. Their bravery brought this predator to justice. ” Ron Parson, U.S. Attorney, District of SD

On our KELOLAND News Investigation at 10, we see how the conditions at Indian Health Service created a “Prescription for a Pedophile” to not only survive, but thrive.

We sit down with a physician who worked with Weber and spent years trying to stop him, to his own detriment.

“Until somebody came forward, we were stymied. And the medical staff did nothing you see. The medical staff openingly joked about him in the hallway,” Dr. Mark Butterbrodt said.

Butterbrodt shared his years’ of frustration in trying to stop a pedophile pediatrician, as lives were ruined.

Dr. Mark Butterbrodt warned officials about Weber for years

KELOLAND Investigates looks into the changes Indian Health Service is making and if they are working. You won’t want to miss “A Prescription for a Pedophile,” Monday at 10.

Rear Adm. Michael D. Weahkee Statement on the Sentencing of Former IHS Pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber

The Indian Health Service appreciates that justice has been delivered today. With the long-awaited sentencing of a former IHS pediatrician, Stanley Weber, I hope that those who were harmed by him can find some measure of comfort. The actions of this individual were reprehensible, and we sincerely regret the harm caused to the children involved.

The Indian Health Service is committed to ensuring a culture of quality, leadership and accountability. We prioritize a workforce that is dedicated and trustworthy. Protecting our patients is a key element of delivering quality care. The IHS is committed to protecting our patients and preventing their harm to the best of our ability.

While we recognize that rebuilding trust will take time, we would like to make it known that if any of those harmed by Stanley Weber seek professional counseling, the Indian Health Service is ready to provide that service. We are committed to protecting your confidentiality and helping you get the services you may need. Services do not have to be at an IHS facility or with an IHS provider. You may call our confidential hotline at 1-301-443-0658 to request this service.