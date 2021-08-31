Former IHS doctor pleads guilty to sexually abusing patients for more than a decade

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Indian Health Services doctor who worked for years on the Yankton Sioux Reservation has pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of his patients. As part of a plea deal, three other charges against Dr. Pedro Ibarra-Perocier were dropped. He also admits in detail in court documents what he did to five female patients during medical exams.

Pedro Ibarra-Perocier

Ibarra-Perocier has a degree in general medicine from the Dominican Republic. From 2006 through 2018, he worked at the IHS clinic in Wagner. He is no longer employed there.

In court documents, Ibarra-Perocier now admits that over an 11 year period, he knowingly engaged in, and attempted to engage in, sexual contact with several adult Indian female IHS patients without their permission.

KELOLAND Investigates questioned him about it in February of 2020 when he was initially charged with eight counts of abuse:

Angela Kennecke: Did you force four of your female patients into sexual acts with you…

Ibarra-Perocier: No comment.

Attorney Raleigh Hansman: No comment!

Ibarra-Perocier now admits that he targeted five different victims, over the course of several years, always locking the door to the exam room when he was seeing these patients.

Ibarra-Perocier admits to repeatedly touching the women’s private areas, sometimes over their clothing, when there was no medical reason to do so. He also admits to touching them with his genitals, both directly and through his clothing.

Ibarra-Perocier faces up to ten years in prison and more than $1 million in fines. He will also have to register as a sex offender. Ibarra-Perocier will be sentenced on November 15th.