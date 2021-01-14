Federal judge rules IHS must release sex abuse report on Stanley Weber

A U.S. federal judge has ruled that Indian Health Service must make a report public, which details how the agency failed to stop pediatrician Stanley Patrick Weber from sexually abusing Native American children for decades, on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota.



The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times sued the federal government in April asking for the release of the IHS report under the Freedom of Information Act.

IHS claimed the report on Weber was private because it was a “medical quality assurance review.”





However the U.S. Magistrate judge disagreed:

“The Report itself is exclusively an assessment of Weber’s and others’ sexual crimes and the bureaucratic failures that let their conduct go unpunished.” Hon. Gabriel W. Gorenstein, U.S. Magistrate Judge

Last February, KELOLAND Investigates spoke the the doctor who repeatedly for years tried to get IHS to take action against Weber and the woman who found one of his victims, whose testimony ultimately resulted in Weber being sentenced to five consecutive life terms for sexually abusing Native American boys in South Dakota.