Federal court strikes down FDA approval of weed killer Dicamba

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are new developments on a KELOLAND investigation looking into a common weed killer used in agriculture.

A federal appeals court in San Francisco says the government must revoke its approval of the herbicide dicambathat has damaged other crops and turned neighbor against neighbor in some farm communities. The court ruled Wednesday that the EPA has understated or ignored the risks of Dicamba.

The herbicide is used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. But the court said it has caused environmental and economic damage by drifting to nearby fields and killing crops.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue issued a statement on the ruling. He “encouraged the EPA to use any available flexibilities to allow the continued use of already purchased Dicamba products.”