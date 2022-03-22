SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Imagine what it would be like to live with something like this?

This home video of roaches in a Tzadik Management property in Sioux Falls is not an isolated incident. KELOLAND News cameras captured roaches when we were invited inside tenants’ apartments at several complexes.

“They were everywhere. They were in our cupboards, all over the floor, the living room, the bathroom. It was just disgusting and we didn’t have anywhere else to go,” said Danielle Odens, former Mayfair Place tenant.

“This slowly progressed to where I was telling them, I’m seeing them in my room guys, I’m seeing them in the living room, they’re working their way into the woodwork of my furniture,” said Justin Gawell, Arnold’s Park tenant.

But pests and rodents aren’t the only problem tenants are reporting. A lack of security has led to people coming into their buildings off the streets, and an increase in crimes at their complexes is backed up by police data.

In Wednesday night’s KELOLAND News investigation into these “Revolting Rentals,” Angela Kennecke exposes the dirty truth of what’s going on at Sioux Falls properties owned by this Florida company.