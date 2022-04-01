SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has been looking into the death of an inmate in the prison’s work-release unit in Sioux Falls.

The Department of Corrections released a statement with very little information, only saying that a 42-year-old inmate died Thursday at the Sioux Falls Community Work Center. No cause of death was listed for Collin Daugherty, who was serving time for burglary, grand theft, and identity theft out of Lawrence County.

KELOLAND Investigates has learned that the DCI is assisting the Department of Corrections Special Investigations Unit in investigating the incident. The Attorney General’s office has confirmed that an autopsy has been performed on Daughtery’s body and investigators are waiting on toxicology reports.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s office, two other people experienced overdose symptoms Thursday night but did not need to be hospitalized. According to one statement made by an inmate, the substance in question was K2, or synthetic marijuana, but investigators have yet to confirm that with laboratory tests.

According to our confidential sources within the Department of Corrections, the community work center is now on lockdown. Some eight inmates were handcuffed and taken to another area for questioning. Then according to our sources, at noon on Friday, there was a medical emergency involving yet another inmate, who appeared to be under the influence of a substance and had a seizure. Four more inmates were removed from the unit and taken to another area of the prison Friday afternoon.

KELOLAND Investigates has asked officials with the DOC multiple questions about the incident and Daugherty’s death, but we have received no response at this time.

Daughtery’s brother, Kyler, who lives in California, tells us that Collin suffered from a mental disability, medical issues and addiction and that prison was not the place for him to get the help he needed. Daughtery’s family has not been told the cause of Collin’s death.