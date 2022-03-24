SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another suspect in the “Silver Coin Schemers” case has been extradited from Norway to the United States and had her first appearance in federal court in Sioux Falls.

40-year-old Lubova Burkute of Latvia has pleaded not guilty in the money laundering conspiracy case.

Burkute was married to another defendant charged in the case, Lorin Rosier, who called himself “The General.” Rosier died of cancer in November.

Prosecutors say Burkute was treasurer in the fraud schemes, which included using investor money to buy millions in silver coins. Burkute is facing money laundering charges. While she lived in Norway with Rosier, she is a Latvian citizen.

Pallet of silver coins seized by officials in Norway

Nathan Peachey, a self-proclaimed pastor from Pennsylvania, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his leadership role in the schemes. His co-defendant, John Winer, failed to show up for his sentencing and was apprehended recently in New Mexico. His sentencing will be rescheduled in Sioux Falls federal court.

Burkute faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. She is scheduled to go on trial on May 31.