Dealer in case involving deaths of 2 Sioux Falls men knew pills contained fentanyl

A 24-year-old Sioux Falls man admits he knew he was selling pills laced with fentanyl; pills that lead to the deaths of two young men.

In August, 23-year-old Josh Steinfurth and 24-year-old Tanner Schultz both died after buying, crushing up and snorting a couple of pills that they believed were prescription opioids. It turned out it was a fatal dose of fentanyl.

Terrell Larry originally faced four felony charges of possession and distribution, but in a plea bargain, he pleaded guilty to two counts.

Larry told the judge he knew the pills contained fentanyl, which he sold to Schultz out of his Tally Ho Apartment in central Sioux Falls.

Terrell Larry plead guilty to one count of possession and one count of distributing fentanyl

“That broke my heart as a mom, because he’s pretty much a year older than my son. As a mother’s perspective it just made me sad. You knew this and you knew there could be bad results with it too,” Alicia Steinfurth said.

Josh’s mom, Alicia Steinfurth was in court to hear Larry’s plea.

“It’s so hard. I’ve got a great support system, but you know, this could happen to anyone. I’ve had so many people come up and tell me, ‘this could have been my kid.’ Josh was such a good kid; all the boys were good kids. Tanner, they were such good friends from work. They just made a decision that cost them their lives and I hope it will teach others we want to inform kids and adults that it only takes one time,” Steinfurth said.

Under South Dakota law, if illegal drug distribution results in death, the dealer can face an even more serious felony charge, but that didn’t happen in Larry’s case. The Minnehaha County state’s attorney handling the case says she cannot comment until after the case is resolved in court.

Angela Kennecke: Are you angry he wasn’t charged with more?

Steinfurth: I wouldn’t say angry. Just disappointed. I try not to have a lot of anger because I just know that’s now what Josh would want. He was such a happy guy–always looked for the positive.

For the counts of possession and distributions, Larry now faces a minimum of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of seven years He will be sentenced on June 15.