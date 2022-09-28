SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 18-year-old Duane McCormick was found dead in his bed in March of 1981 in Sioux Falls. The murder weapon? A hammer.

His roommate, 28-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Howard, appeared to be on the run and was arrested in Georgia, charged and later convicted of murder, and sentenced to life in prison.

Is it possible an innocent man has been locked up for 41 years for a murder he did not commit?



Jeff Howard in 1981, following his arrest and today in prison

Our KELOLAND News Investigation reveals evidence that points to another killer and the role new DNA technology could play to potentially exonerate Howard. However, one of the biggest challenges in the case is that “Dead Men Don’t Talk.”

At age 28, Howard was no angel, but rather a convicted criminal who struggled with addiction.

“Drinking too much; using too much; hanging around the wrong people–something I shouldn’t have been doing. I got Duane involved with these people too and that didn’t help any,” Howard said.

McCormick, ten years his junior, didn’t know Howard when he agreed to be his roommate. The two didn’t always get along.

Duane McCormick was 18 when he was murdered

“Jeff Howard stole Duane’s car. He stole it. I heard him say that to my dad. I heard my dad say, ‘Let’s file a police report,” Dawn Thomas said.

Thomas is Duane’s first cousin. She was a sophomore in high school at the time.

Angela Kennecke: You think that Duane was afraid of Jeff Howard?

Thomas: He told family members he slept by the door. I don’t know if he used the word scared, but he didn’t trust him.

Howard describes that argument over McCormick’s car a little differently.

“When I come back with the car, I was kind of explaining it to him, maybe in a harsh voice, ‘If you’re going to live this lifestyle, you need to not be calling the police and all this stuff,'” Howard said.

That was the day before McCormick was found dead in his bed, with a wound, the size and shape of a hammer head, above his eye.

A hammer was hanging in the kitchen and police believed it may have been used to kill McCormick.

According to the police report, the head of the hammer appeared to have blood on it.





A hammer was hanging in the kitchen. The crime lab later determined there was no blood on it.

The screen for the kitchen window was lying in the parking lot. The curtains inside were torn down and police thought the perpetrator entered through this window.

When McCormick’s uncle came to pick him up that morning for work, the front door was ajar.

The day after McCormick was killed, Howard took off for Georgia, with McCormick’s backpack.

Christie Hamrick: Why was he on the run?

Marilyn Monfort: Exactly. Why did he steal my son’s backpack and take off hitchhiking himself?

Duane McCormick’s mother and sister live in Washington and have no doubt Howard is the killer. But Howard says he can explain why he left town with McCormick’s backpack.

“We talked about me leaving and him sending my stuff down to Georgia because I said I was going to call my friend to set up, to get down there. I got the backpack with him and asked him if I could just take that. He had no problem,” Howard said.

Howard was apprehended in Georgia and stood trial for murder.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections did not grant KELOLAND Investigates an on-camera interview with Howard. We were only able to talk to him over the phone.

For 41 years, Howard has always maintained that the state got the wrong man.

“I didn’t understand. Why would somebody kill Duane? For what reason, you know?” Howard said.

Things didn’t look good for Howard. The now-retired prosecutor in the case, Steve Miller tells KELOLAND Investigates it was a powerful circumstantial evidence case.

“Jeff had said all over the place, ‘I’m gonna kill that skinny blonde kid,'” Dawn said.

Kennecke: Did you ever say you wanted to kill him? Were you angry enough you would have said those words?

Howard: No ma’am, I would never say that. No.

McCormick’s sister testified at Howard’s trial that the backpack was her brother’s and had an encounter with Howard she will never forget.

Pete Farley/Submitted Photo

“I was standing in the hall when they were escorting him (Jeff Howard) out of the courtroom. You’ve got to keep in mind, I was 16 years old, a young naive girl. He growled and lunged at me and the officers grabbed his arm to pull him back into control.” Christie Hamrick, Sister of Victim, Duane McCormick’s

However, there were no direct witnesses, no confession and no physical evidence that Howard killed his roommate. The state’s case against Howard hinged on one particular witness, Darrell Farley, who went by the name of “Pete.”

Farley, a convicted felon, had a long criminal history.

Farley gave police a statement two days after the murder saying that Howard admitted to him he killed McCormick. Pete Farley also later told police he found the hammer he said was missing from his house in the basement.

Newspaper reports on the case from July 1 & 2, 1981



Then before he was set to testify, Farley claimed he had amnesia from a fight. According to a quote at the time from prosecutor Miller, “Without Pete Farley, we don’t think we have much of a case.”

The next day, Farley admitted he did not have amnesia and took the stand.

According to trial transcripts, Farley told the jury he saw Howard the morning after McCormick was murdered sleeping on his couch. Farley testified Howard told him he was leaving town and told him

“I may have killed that kid that I live with,” and “The (expletive) had embarrassed me over bringing that car back late…”

Transcript of Pete Farley’s testimony in the murder trial of Jeff Howard.

Two other witnesses also testified Howard said he was going to kill McCormick after the argument involving the car.

The jury found Howard guilty of murder and he was sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole.

Pete Farley completed suicide two years later. Then people began coming forward with new information in the case.

“After Jeff was convicted, we started having people come out of the woodwork, saying that Pete had actually confessed this crime to them and had taken steps to essentially frame Jeff for the crime,” Andrew Markquart said.

Markquart is an attorney with the Great North Innocence Project, which has agreed to take on Howard’s case. Markquart is working with law students at the University of South Dakota.

“We actually have five people who claim to have heard Pete Farley confess. All of them are dead,” Markquart said.



Those affidavits range from saying that Pete Farley came into a bar and “was bragging..how he set up Jeff Howard. And that the hammer was his, not Jeff’s.”



Another witness says Farley told him “he went to get the stereo where Jeff had lived and… didn’t mean to hurt anyone, but while there the boy woke up so he hit him. After seeing the blood and after removing his fingerprints around the area, he took the boy’s car and left.”



Farley’s best friend said that more than once Farley talked about sending a guy to prison for a murder he committed.







And Farley told another man he was “forced to falsely testify against Jeff Howard so that he wouldn’t have to back to prison himself”.

Another affidavit claims Farley was pressuring potential witnesses to testify against Howard.

“We have statements from other people who are alive who know from Jason that they heard his father confess, including his sister, Stacey Farley,” Markquart said.

“I still love him. It is very hard.” Stacey Farley said.

Stacey Farley is Pete’s daughter. She was 11, when her younger brother, Jason, said he’d overheard his dad talking on the phone.

“Jason heard that Pete told somebody over the phone that, ‘I killed someone with a hammer and that someone else was doing the time for the murder,'” Pam Prestige said.

Pam Prestige is Pete Farley’s first wife. They were married when she was just 15.

“I went through several beatings with him, many beatings, until finally he just left. I kept going back. I had three children,” Prestige said.

Stacey Farley, Pete’s daughter, and her mother, Pam Prestige

She was raising those three children with her second husband when her son Jason dropped that bombshell on the family.

“We just got it reported, so we could have it off our conscious and so Jason could go on. It really bothered Jason that he heard this. Of course, we questioned him about it. ‘Are you sure?’ And he was adamant, never changed it,” Prestige said.

After Stacey became an adult, she knew she had to bring this new evidence forward. Her brother isn’t here to do it. He too completed suicide at the age of 24.

“I carry it, I do. I feel bad for that guy because I’ve known about this my whole life. And I kept quiet,” Stacey said.

“And beyond that we have evidence from living witnesses that show that one, Pete Farley took steps to set up a phony alibi,” Markquart said.

Farley’s second wife, Vicki, came forward in 2017 to say she had lied for him. The truth is, she wrote, “the night that Duane McCormick was murdered, Pete Farley was not home with me as I testified in the murder trial of Jeff Howard in 1981.”

Vicki said she was afraid of Pete. She also said a hammer was missing from their home and Pete joked about it with others.

“Why was Pete Farley trying to set up a phony alibi for himself and get everyone else to point the finger at Jeff Howard? And ultimately testified himself at the trial of Jeff Howard and gave a very incriminating piece of evidence. Well, the reason was because he’s the one who killed Duane McCormick and he needed Jeff Howard to go down so he could get away with it,” Markquart said.

The Great North Innocence Project is now hoping to uncover new DNA evidence on this hammer, initially believed to be the murder weapon.

“So we’re hopeful that Pete Farley would have left a little bit of himself on that hammer and maybe it’s still there. We don’t know. It’s been 40-plus years,” Markquart said.

Farley’s living son, James, donated his DNA for testing.

“And if it’s a match to the son’s Y chromosome, by definition it would be a match to the father’s Y chromosome so a match to the son would also be a match to Pete Farley,” Markquart said.

However, no matter what new DNA evidence may show, McCormick’s family does not believe in Howard’s innocence.

Christie Hamrick: I believe that Pete Farley was probably with him. But who will ever know? Now you’ve got all these deathbed confessions of deathbed confessions… How convenient is that?

Marilyn Monfort: If he’s really found God like he says he has, he would confess to what he did, instead of still denying it.

Others believe Howard has spent the last four decades in prison for a crime he did not commit.

“I just want justice. I want the right thing to be done. It’s wrong, it’s wrong and we want to believe that had our dad chose not to commit suicide, he would have done the right thing,” Stacey said.

Markquart: If we find DNA matching that profile on the hammer, we can conclude with a very high degree of confidence that Pete Farley touched that hammer and used it to kill Duane McCormick.

Kennecke: That would in a sense be the smoking gun?

Markquart: Yeah.

Kennecke: The hammer?

Markquart: Yeah, it would be.

“There’s so much I want to do; I don’t know if I can get it all done. I’ll be pushing 70 in a couple of years; but just love on my family and the people who supported me.” Jeff Howard, serving life in prison for murder on what he would if exonerated of the crime

Howard was denied his appeal and exhausted his legal avenues to try to introduce new evidence, but after hearing all the statements about Farley, the South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles unanimously recommend a commutation of this sentence in 2004 that would have allowed Howard to be eligible for parole. However, in 2011, then-Governor Mike Rounds denied it.

If you have any information on the 1981 murder of Duane McCormick, the Great North Innocence Project would like to hear from you. Contact Attorney Andrew Markquart: 612-626-1977 or amarkquart@gn-ip.org