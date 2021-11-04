Corsica farmer gets more than 7 years prison time for cattle ‘ponzi’ scheme

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a federal case involving a Corsica farmer.

Robert Blom is accused in one of the biggest cases of cattle fraud ever in South Dakota. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 91 months in prison and ordered to pay $24 million in restitution.

He originally faced state charges, but ended up being indicted in federal court on more than 30 counts of fraud and money laundering. He made a plea deal with prosecutors and his sentencing got underway this morning. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke is in the courtroom listening to the testimony.

