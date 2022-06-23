BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an area steeped in Scandinavian history that includes a church built by Norwegian settlers and named after their hometown.

Singsaas Church and Cemetery is on the historic registry and for decades area residents have maintained the grounds. But now there’s a big controversy brewing at this little country church.

It’s a situation that has pitted neighbor against neighbor and even family members against one another.

At issue is a change to the church congregation. For decades it was Singsaas Lutheran Church. But now there’s a new pastor and the congregation is non-denominational.

A separate non-profit actually owns the church building and grounds and the congregation rents it out. But some life-long members of Singsaas want the congregation to leave.

“A group of worshipers can worship anywhere. We can’t move our relatives, we can’t move people who have been buried there for over 100 years. That’s untenable,” said Jay Nelson, former Singsaas Lutheran Church member.

“This is our place of worship. We are legally here. We defend it because we are legally here,” Jason Hartung, Pastor of Singsaas Church, said.

The squabble has led to civil lawsuits and even armed security and guns inside the church at a recent Sunday meeting, which resulted in the sheriff being called to the scene.

In Thursday’s KELOLAND News Investigation, we’ll hear from people on both sides of this battle over Singsaas and try to get to the truth about what’s really going on.