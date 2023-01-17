SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former day care worker accused of sexual contact with children at a Lincoln County day care in 2022 faces new charges in Minnehaha County.

Chris Phoumy’s alleged crimes in September were caught on camera at a newly opened day care in southern Sioux Falls. Court papers say day care staff and investigators discovered 10 different instances where Phoumy appeared to be touching children’s bottoms underneath their blankets.

He has pleaded not guilty in that case.

KELOLAND Investigates later uncovered Phoumy had previously worked at other child care centers.

The nine new counts of sexual contact with children under 16 stem from a reported incident in Minnehaha County in April 2022, which was more than four months before the Lincoln County allegations surfaced.