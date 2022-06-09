SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Investigates has been looking into cases in Codington County where people who admit to committing crimes against children have faced seemingly little or no consequences.

Now we have a unique case that involves the health of a baby. His mother had her stored breast milk stolen.

The wheels of justice only started turning once the victim came to KELOLAND News to share her story.

Darian Whitlock is a first-time mom to 7-month-old Patrick. She committed to her baby’s health by breastfeeding.

“I planned on breastfeeding him the first year of his life, so when I went on maternity leave and had him, I spent my whole maternity leave pumping and I didn’t expect to make as much as I did,” Whitlock said.

Darian Whitlock with her baby

Whitlock didn’t have anywhere to store three plastic totes worth of milk, or approximately 1,500 ounces, that she had bagged, so when a friend offered up his empty freezer, it seemed like a good option.

“Said that we could use his freezer, his deep freeze at his house and that it would be safe there, cause he works out of state and we could just come and get it,” Whitlock said.

Whitlock never imagined that when she sent her boyfriend over to tap into the supply in March, it would have vanished.

Whitlock: And so he ran over there, and called me back and said you’re not going to believe this, but all the milk is gone. And I was like, ‘What?’

Kennecke: All of it?

Whitlock: ‘What do you mean all of it?’ and he’s like, ‘all of it, all of it, all of it is all gone.'”

‘Are you kidding me? How?’

When they asked the homeowner, what had happened, he told them his daughter admitted she had taken the milk for her baby, who was born three days after Patrick.

“I felt very violated and robbed of the opportunity to be able to feed my child; something I worked so hard to be able to do. And I was so dedicated. I had the willpower. I was determined to do it and I didn’t even get the chance to give him a drop of that.

According to the Human Milk Banking Association of North America the formula shortage has driven up the price of breast milk to $3 to $5 an ounce.

“It’s not called liquid gold for nothing. Then I went to the police department because I don’t know, this is bizarre. Like, how do you, is there anything you can do about this?” Whitlock said.

While Watertown police had never handled a case of theft quite like this one before, they did interview the homeowner’s daughter, Kenady Martens-Olsen, who admitted that she took the milk.

Whitlock learned that it was all gone from Martens-Olsen’s relatives.

Whitlock: Telling me that it’s very unfortunate that my baby’s milk got taken, but that she had used it all and now has to buy formula. They told me that.

Kennecke: So she can’t give it back?

Whitlock: She can’t give it back, she can’t.

That was in March. After spending months feeling frustrated that Martens-Olsen didn’t face any consequences, Whitlock contacted KELOLAND Investigates.

“It affects our lives every single day and for it just not to be taken seriously, to not hear anything. Being told there’s nothing they can do, or they’re not sure what they should do or can do. It’s heartbreaking,” Whitlock said.

After arranging an interview with KELOLAND News and attempting to obtain her two-month-old police report, Whitlock was told charges would finally be filed against Martens-Olsen for Grand Theft between $1,000 to $2,500.

“At the very least, I just want her held accountable for her actions, because it’s not okay, it’s not right. It’s still theft, regardless of its milk or money, or whatever else. How is that any different than going to the store and taking formula off the shelves?”

The baby formula shortage is a concern, but after hearing her story, other mothers have stepped up to help.

“I have a great support system. I’ve had several moms embrace me and donate breast milk. My OB nurse who was in the room when I gave birth to Patrick reached out to me and donated a ton of milk, along with several other women, which I’m forever grateful for.

A warrant has been issued for Martens-Olsen’s arrest. KELOLAND Investigate attempts to contact her for comment on this story were unsuccessful.