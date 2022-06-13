SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Matthew Nelson gained the trust of local women he met on dating apps and stole from them.

He was coined “The Bumble Bandit” in our KELOLAND News Investigation because Bumble was one of the ways he met his victims.

Now Nelson has pleaded guilty to another charge of grand theft in Minnehaha County for stealing his father’s company credit card and brother’s identity in 2019 to buy tools in Sioux Falls and then pawn them.

A judge sentenced Nelson to two years in prison, to be served at the same time as his three other current sentences, and ordered him to pay $1,261 in restitution to the store where he purchased the tools and the pawn shop.

Nelson is currently serving four years in prison and was ordered to pay back $10,000 for stealing a Sioux Falls woman’s camera equipment, whom he had met through Bumble. He also got a two-year suspended sentence in that case for running from the law for two years.

Police finally apprehended him in the Omaha area.

Nelson is also serving a five year sentence for forgery in a 2015 check cashing scheme in Clay County.